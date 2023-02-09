Live: JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today

JUST IN
JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today
Business Standard

JP Nadda to release BJP manifesto for Tripura Assembly polls today

Topics
Jagat Prakash Nadda | Tripura | BJP

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
BJP National President JP Nadda

Bhartiya Janta Party national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Thursday will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections slated to be held on February 16.

"Nadda will release the manifesto for the Tripura assembly elections on February 9. He will visit Tripura on the same date," party source said.
 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President's Address at 2 pm in Rajya Sabha on Thursday during the ongoing Budget Session of the Parliament.

"Reply by the Prime Minister will be at 2 pm tomorrow," said Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar after the last speaker spoke on the motion on Wednesday.
 

The sixth plane from India carrying rescue personnel, essentials and medical equipment for earthquake relief efforts have reached Turkey, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Thursday.

The sixth flight carries more rescue teams, dog squads, and essential medicines for the quake- hit country.

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 09:27 IST

