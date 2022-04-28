News LIVE: EU prepared for Russian gas cut-off, says EC president

JUST IN

New Delhi 
European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen. Photo: Shutterstock
Live news updates: The European Union (EU) is ready to face the suspension of Russian gas deliveries to its member states, said European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. The Russian gas supplier Gazprom announced earlier on Wednesday that it was fully stopping its gas deliveries to Poland and Bulgaria, due to the two EU member states' "failure to pay in rubles".

Meanwhile, Russia will hold an informal UN Security Council meeting on May 6 to present first-hand information about the situation on the ground in Ukraine, a Russian official said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Assam today where he will lay the foundation stone for several projects. The Prime Minister will address the 'Peace, Unity and Development Rally' at Diphu in Karbi Anglong District at around 11 am. According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), during the programme, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone of various projects in the education sector.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the Naval Commanders' Conference, a platform to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level today. According to the Ministry of Defence, Singh will address the event at 10 am on Thursday. The Conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior Government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

First Published: Thu, April 28 2022. 08:39 IST