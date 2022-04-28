RBI modifies norms for banks on short term crop loan scheme under KCC

-
ALSO READ
What's behind Indians' credit card spending surge in recent months?
Centre to soon start massive awareness about KCC for fishermen: Rupala
RBI Monetary policy highlights: Lending rates unchanged amid Omicron scare
RBI policy highlights: Prioritising inflation over growth, says Das
Parliament LIVE: UPA term was India's 'andhkaal', says FM Sitharaman
-
RBI on Thursday modified norms for banks to claim the amount of interest subvention provided to farmers under the short-term crop loan scheme through Kisan Credit Card (KCC) during the last fiscal.
Pending claims for the 2021-22 financial year can be submitted by June 30, 2023 and those have to be duly certified by the statutory auditors "as true and correct", Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said in a circular.
In order to provide short term crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers at an interest rate of 7 per cent per annum, the government offers interest subvention of 2 per cent annually to banks.
An additional 3 per cent interest subvention is provided to farmers who pay their loans promptly. For such farmers, the effective interest rate is 4 per cent.
As per the circular on 'Modified Interest Subvention Scheme for Short Term Loans for Agriculture and Allied Activities availed through Kisan Credit Card (KCC)' during 2021-22, banks are required to submit their claims on annual basis duly certified by their statutory auditors as true and correct, within a quarter from the close of the year.
"Any remaining claim pertaining to the disbursements made during the year 2021-22 and not included in the claim as on March 31, 2022 may be consolidated separately and marked as an 'Additional Claim' and submitted latest by June 30, 2023 duly certified by the Statutory Auditors as true and correct," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU