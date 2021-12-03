- Boosters: Experts say mixing vaccines may give better immune cover
- Vaccination picks up pace as Omicron variant puts nation on alert
- Current steel rally might make FY22 a turnaround year for Tata Steel Europe
- Students scoring over 95% increased 58 times in the last decade
- Centre set to rejig privatisation process for non-strategic sectors
- Striking it big: ICICI Venture to raise $1 billion via three new funds
- Code of conduct: IBBI move on COCs raises questions on jurisdiction
Live news: India reports first Omicron cases; Ola to go public in 2022
Latest live news: The Prime Minister will inaugurate a conference on financial technology; Karnataka Chief Minister to discuss response to Omicron cases.
Passengers arriving from Singapore on December 2 wait for their transport at the Delhi airport that has stepped up monitoring for Covid-19 after the Omicron variant of the virus was first detected in South Africa. (PTI Photo/Arun Sharma)
Latest live news: India reported its first two cases of the Omicron coronavirus variant on Thursday but the government said it had no immediate plan to authorise booster vaccine shots despite demands from lawmakers.
The union health ministry said two male patients with the new strain, aged 66 and 46 years, had shown mild symptoms in Karnataka.
Credit card spending for the first time crossed Rs 1 trillion in a month in October, adding to a slew of numbers indicating India’s economy recovery is underway. Spends in October registered a growth of over 25 per cent month-on-month, despite a high base of last month. On a year–on–year basis, credit card spends jumped 56 per cent, according to data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
Ride-hailing company Ola plans to go public in the first half of 2022, Chief Executive Officer Bhavish Aggarwal said on Thursday, undeterred by the recent volatility and lackluster listing of some start-ups in the country.
Ola, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group (9984.T), is also gearing up to create something of a "super app" with plans to broaden its services beyond mobility to include personal finance and micro insurance, Aggarwal told the Reuters Next conference.
