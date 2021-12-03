Services activity grow robustly in Nov as price pressures intensify

-
ALSO READ
Hiring received booster dose in January-March period in India: Report
India's hiring rate recovered from 10% in Apr to 35% in May: LinkedIn
India vs Afghanistan highlights: India 1 | 1 Afghanistan at full time
Hiring outlook expected to be more or less stable in third quarter 2021
Services PMI rises to over a decade high of 58.4 in October
-
Activity in India's dominant services sector continued to grow at a robust pace last month supported by a strong recovery in domestic demand, a private survey showed, but elevated price pressures remained a major concern.
Asia's third-largest economy expanded at the fastest pace among major economies last quarter, boosted by coronavirus vaccinations and stronger government spending. The economy grew 8.4% annually during the July-September quarter.
That positive momentum seems to have been largely sustained in the first two months of this quarter. The Services Purchasing Managers' Index, compiled by IHS Markit, eased to 58.1 in November from 58.4 in October, but last month's rate of growth was the second-best in over a decade and well above the 50-mark separating growth from contraction for a fourth straight month.
Excluding October, new business expanded at its quickest pace in nearly nine years in November, primarily driven by the robust recovery in domestic demand.
"The recovery of the Indian service sector was extended to November. Companies were somewhat convinced that output levels would continue to increase in the year ahead, but worries regarding inflationary pressures weighed on confidence again," noted Pollyanna De Lima, economics associate director at IHS Markit.
Despite reporting the biggest jump in input costs since April, firms were only able to pass on some of costs to customers, pointing to further pressure on margins. Prices charged rose at a slower pace in November compared to October.
The pace of hiring was also the weakest in three months despite an improvement in business expectations. Adding to concerns, the recent emergence of the Omicron coronavirus variant has raised the chances of another blow to the economy.
However, robust expansion in services activity along with strong growth in manufacturing boosted the composite index to a near 10-year high of 59.2 in November from 58.7 in October.
"Looking at the manufacturing and service sectors combined, the results are even more encouraging and bode well for economic performance in the third quarter of fiscal year 2021/22 so far," added De Lima.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU