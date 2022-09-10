Live news: PM to inaugurate Ahmedabad's Centre-State Science Conclave today

JUST IN

Live news updates: PM Modi will inaugurate the Centre-State Science Conclave via video conferencing

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
The PMO said the programme is in line with the prime minister's relentless efforts to facilitate innovation and entrepreneurship in the country.
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Centre- State Science Conclave on Saturday via video conferencing. The two-day conclave is being organised at Science City, Ahmedabad on September 10-11 and will include sessions on different thematic areas including STI vision 2047, future growth pathways and vision for STI in states; health--digital health care for all; doubling private sector investment in R&D by 2030; and agriculture - technological interventions for improving farmers' income.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Friday said that Pakistan needed "massive" financial support for relief, recovery and rehabilitation in the wake of the catastrophic floods that displaced more than 33 million people and are estimated to have caused $30 billion of damage.

The UN’s nuclear agency ramped up its warning about Ukraine’s Zaporizhizhia nuclear power plant, saying the facility may soon lose power and shut down its last remaining operating reactor after sustained shelling in the area. “This is an unsustainable situation and is becoming increasingly precarious,” the agency’s chief said. 

First Published: Sat, September 10 2022. 08:19 IST