LIVE update: PM Modi to inaugurate 7th edition of Raisina Dialogue today

Live news updates: Prime Minister on Monday will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue, India's flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation.

Meanwhile in global politics, on Sunday (local time) won a second term in France's presidential election with 58.2 per cent of the vote.

Macron's far-right challenger Marine Le Pen won 41.8 per cent of the vote in an election that saw the country's highest abstention rate in 50 years.