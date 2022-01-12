JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Live: World Bank ups FY23 growth forecast, Modi likely to meet CMs on Covid

Live news updates: Tatas will replace China's Vivo as title sponsor of IPL, Nitin Gadkari again tests positive for coronavirus.

Topics
Today News | Tata group | Coronavirus

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Coronavirus, Covid-19 tests, Vrindavan
A health worker testing for Covid-19 collects the swab sample of a man outside the Sri Bankey Bihari temple in Vrindavan on January 9, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Live news updates: The World Bank on Tuesday retained its FY22 growth forecast for India at 8.3 per cent but upgraded it to 8.7 per cent for FY23, from 7.5 per cent estimated earlier, citing improving growth prospects, especially a reviving private capex cycle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers on Covid-19 on Thursday as the number of infections surge. At meeting with civil servants on Sunday, Modi had called for strengthening health infrastructure in districts and accelerating vaccinations for teenagers.

Tatas will replace Chinese smartphone maker Vivo as title sponsor of the Indian Premier League in a matching deal of Rs. 440 crore per year. Vivo decided to pull out three months before the start of IPL 2022. Vivo had two of its five-year (2018-22) contract still in place and the rights will now be transferred to the Indian conglomerate.

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh