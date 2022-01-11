PM Modi likely to hold meeting with CMs on Covid situation on Thursday

-
ALSO READ
Mexico reports first case of Covid variant Omicron in S Africa returnee
Delhi detects 4 more cases of Omicron variant, tally rises to 6: Minister
Delhi logs 10 new cases of Omicron, tally reaches 20: Health Minister
Australia's New South Wales confirms first death from Omicron variant
Covid-19: Jordan govt to tighten measures amid spike in Omicron cases
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to hold a meeting with chief ministers over the COVID-19 situation on Thursday as the number of virus infections sees a surge due to its Omicron variant.
Fresh curbs have been imposed in various parts of the country to check the spread of the highly transmissible virus.
Reviewing the Covid situation at a high-level meeting on Sunday, Modi had called for ensuring adequate health infrastructure at the district level and accelerating the vaccination drive for adolescents in mission mode.
The precaution vaccination drive for healthcare and frontline workers besides those over 60 years of age with comorbidities has also started.
Vaccination remains among the most effective means to fight Covid, Modi had said.
The prime minister has held numerous meetings with chief ministers to spearhead India's response to the disease since its outbreak in 2020.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU