World Bank projects India's GDP growth at 8.3% for FY22, 8.7% for FY23

-
ALSO READ
Economic Recovery: What do K, V, U, L, W-shapes recoveries really mean?
TMS, Ep 27: BPCL sale, Andrew Holland Q&A, Nykaa IPO, shapes of recovery
Recovery tracker: Workplace visits near normal, highest since March 2020
Here's how India's gig economy and its $5-trn goal by 2025 are connected
Indian economy recovering well, but Omicron poses a risk: RBI bulletin
-
The World Bank on Tuesday retained its growth forecast for India at 8.3% for FY22 and upgraded it to 8.7% for FY23 from 7.5% estimated earlier citing improving growth prospects, especially a reviving private capex cycle.
“India's economy is expected to grow by 8.3 per cent in the fiscal year ending March 2022, unchanged from the June 2021 outlook. The forecast for FY2022/23 and FY2023/24 for India has been upgraded to 8.7 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, reflecting higher investment from the private sector and in infrastructure, and dividends from ongoing reforms,” it said in its latest Global Economic Prospects.
The World Bank said the economic damage brought about by the second wave in India has already been unwound, with output effectively returning to pre-pandemic levels. “Contact-intensive sectors, like trade and hotels, however, are still below pre-pandemic levels,” it added.
According to the statistics department of the government, India’s economy is expected to grow at 9.2 per cent in FY22, lower than the 9.5 per cent estimate by the International Monetary Fund as well as the Reserve Bank of India.
The World Bank said in India, easing supply disruptions related to Covid-19 and deficient demand led to a return of inflation toward the central bank’s target in late 2021. “In most economies, monetary and fiscal policy are expected to remain broadly accommodative in 2022, but gradually shift to a focus on fiscal sustainability and anchoring inflation expectations,” it added.
The Washington-based development organization said global gross domestic product will probably increase 4.1% in 2022, less than a 4.3% forecast in June. By 2023, annual output is expected to remain below the pre-pandemic trend in all regions with emerging-market and developing economies, while in advanced economies, the gap is estimated to close, it said.
“There is there a serious slowdown underway,” Ayhan Kose, the chief economist of the Prospects Group at the institution, said in an interview. The global economy “is basically on two different flight paths: Advanced economies are flying high; emerging-market, developing economies are somewhat flying low and lagging behind.”
The global outlook is clouded by what World Bank Group President David Malpass termed “exceptional uncertainty.” Downside risks include renewed Covid-19 outbreaks, the possibility of de-anchored inflation expectations, and financial stress in a context of record-high debt levels, the bank said. In emerging markets with limited policy space to provide support, the risks heighten chances of a hard landing for their economies, it said.
The bank trimmed its outlook for the US economy this year by half a percentage point to 3.7%, and cut its forecast for China’s economic expansion by 0.3 percentage point to 5.1%.
In advanced economies, high vaccination rates and sizable fiscal support have helped cushion some of the adverse economic impacts of the pandemic. In contrast, the pace of recovery for emerging nations has been further damped by waning policy support and a tightening of financing conditions.
(Bloomberg contributed to the story)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU