Live: EC extends ban on rallies in 5 states, Kohli quits Test captaincy
Live news: HDFC Bank reports an 18 per cent rise in profit, year-on-year, for the third quarter; Maruti increases vehicle prices.
Live news updates: Virat Kohli shocked the Indian cricket world on Saturday by abruptly resigning as the national side's test captain, after leading the team to memorable overseas victories in his seven years in charge.
The 33-year-old, considered one of the best batsmen of his era, took to Twitter to announce his decision a day after India's 2-1 series defeat in South Africa.
A ban on political rallies and roadshows in five states holding assembly elections will continue until January 22 due to the coronavirus, said the Election Commission on Saturday. Political parties may hold indoor meetings of 300 persons or 50 per cent of the capacity of a hall.
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a net profit of Rs 10,342.2 crore in October-December quarter, marking an increase of 18 per cent year-on-year as strong growth in the private lender’s net revenues boosted its bottom line. The lender’s profit after tax was to the tune of Rs 10,342.2 crore, in line with market estimates, compared to Rs 8,758.29 crore in the corresponding quarter of previous financial year.
