Live: Vaccines' panel seeks full approval; ministries asked to cut expenses
Live news updates: Microsoft and the Telangana government finalise deal to set up a Rs 15,000-crore data centre in Hyderabad.
Topics
Today News | Coronavirus | Coronavirus Vaccine
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A medical worker at a makeshift healthcare facility for Covid-19 patients in Delhi on January 18, 2022. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)
Live news updates: A subject expert committee of India’s drug regulator on Wednesday recommended full approval for Covishield and Covaxin, the two Covid-19 vaccines that have dominated the country's inoculation drive.
Covaxin and Covishield received emergency use authorisation in India in January 2021, with more than a combined 1.5 billion doses having been administered so far, according to government data.
US tech giant Microsoft and the Telangana government have finalised a deal to set up a Rs 15,000-crore data centre in Hyderabad. A 50-acre land near the city is said to have been mapped--the project is expected to create around 300 jobs.
The finance ministry has asked departments and ministries to restrict their expenses and seek additional funds only for unavoidable expenditure. This move is to keep the fiscal deficit within the target of 6.8 per cent for FY22.
