Live: CII urges states to lift Covid curbs, Amazon reaches out to Future

Live news updates: HDFC Capital says it has raised $1.8 billion from investors; state research group says Omicron now a dominant Covid variant in several Indian cities
A teenager is administered a dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Patna on January 22, 2022. (PTI Photo)
Live news updates: Indian industry has urged states to lift Covid restrictions on businesses and public life, saying hospitalisation was manageable in the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) suggested the Union Budget include an additional 1 per cent levy under corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds — apart from the mandatory 2 per cent — for a year to fund booster doses of the vaccine.
Amazon told independent directors of Future Retail Ltd that Samara Capital was still interested in investing Rs 7,000 crore to buy all retail assets of the debt-ridden company. Amazon reached out to Future Retail after the India company said in a letter that it was willing to accept the e-commerce giant’s proposal but had certain conditions.
HDFC Capital, a private equity investment manager, said on Sunday that it had raised $1.8 billion from investors, led by a unit of sovereign wealth fund Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), for its third low-cost housing fund. This includes an upfront amount of $1.2 billion with an additional $600 million committed towards reinvestment of the principal amount, the company said in a statement.
