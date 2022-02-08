LIVE news: RBI MPC meet begins today; Kerala records 22,524 new Covid cases

Live News updates: Reserve Bank of India (RBI)'s Committee (MPC) meeting will begin today and the outcome would be announced on February 10. The meeting was postponed by a day in view of Maharashtra declaring public holiday on February 7 to mourn death of Bharat Ratna legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Prime Minister on Monday launched a frontal attack on the Congress and warned it that the party’s negativism would lead it to run politically aground, causing its ultimate decimation.

Meanwhile, BJP has issued a whip to its Rajya Sabha members to remain present in the House today as Prime Minister is expected to reply on the Motion of Thanks to the president's address to a joint sitting of Parliament in the Upper House.

Prime Minister will address his first virtual rally for the Punjab Assembly polls.

Kerala reported 22,524 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, which raised the caseload to 6,293,907, with a test positivity of 28.62 per cent. The state also reported 860 deaths, which raised the total fatalities to 59,115.