Live news updates: Sebi fixes T+1 settlement date; UK recognises Covaxin

Live news updates: Future Retail goes to Supreme Court in latest chapter in its fight with Amazon India.

New Delhi 

T+1 means settlements will have to be cleared within one day of the actual transactions taking place.
Live news updates: India’s stock exchanges have decided to jointly introduce the T+1 settlement cycle in phases from February 25, beginning with the bottom 100 stocks by market capitalisation.

Future Retail has asked the Supreme Court of India to stall a Singapore arbitration panel's decision to freeze a Rs 24,700 crore asset sale after e-commerce giant Amazon had sought to block the deal.

Britain said it would recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding India's Covaxin and China's Sinovac, Sinopharm to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.

