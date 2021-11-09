- UK to add India's Covaxin to approved vaccine list for inbound travellers
- The Great Return to office begins in IT after a long Covid-induced hiatus
- 90% chipmakers have design footprint in India, says Intel's Prakash Mallya
- Vijay Crishna quits boards of Godrej Industries and Godrej Agrovet
- 'Toyconomy': Has new regulation translated into growth for toy industry?
- New plan to tax blockchain ecosystem in the works amid wide adoption of NFT
- Around 7 bcm of LNG reserves likely to rein in fuel price volatility
- One bankrupt industry leaves $80 bln hole in India's climate pledge
Live news updates: Sebi fixes T+1 settlement date; UK recognises Covaxin
Live news updates: Future Retail goes to Supreme Court in latest chapter in its fight with Amazon India.
T+1 means settlements will have to be cleared within one day of the actual transactions taking place.
Live news updates: India’s stock exchanges have decided to jointly introduce the T+1 settlement cycle in phases from February 25, beginning with the bottom 100 stocks by market capitalisation.
Future Retail has asked the Supreme Court of India to stall a Singapore arbitration panel's decision to freeze a Rs 24,700 crore asset sale after e-commerce giant Amazon had sought to block the deal.
Britain said it would recognise Covid-19 vaccines on the World Health Organization's Emergency Use Listing later this month, adding India's Covaxin and China's Sinovac, Sinopharm to the country's approved list of vaccines for inbound travellers.
