Latest LIVE: Govt relaxes upper age limit for 'Agnipath' hiring to 23 yrs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Gujarat on June 17 and 18 where he will inaugurate and lay foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 21,000 crores. At around 9:15 AM on 18th June, the Prime Minister will visit and inaugurate the redeveloped temple of Shree Kalika Mata at Pavagadh Hill, which will be followed by his visit to Virasat Van at around 11:30 AM, according to a release by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The ED has allowed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's request to defer his questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case from June 17 to June 20 owing to his mother's hospitalisation, officials said on Thursday. The Congress MP wrote to the investigating officer of the (ED) to allow him exemption from the questioning scheduled on Friday (June 17) as he wants to remain with his ailing mother, Sonia Gandhi. Congress president Sonia Gandhi has been admitted to a private hospital in Delhi due to COVID-19-related issues.

