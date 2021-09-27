JUST IN
Live news updates: Farmers hold Bharat Bandh; Modi to launch health scheme

Live news updates: Bharat Bandh from 6am to 4pm exempts essential services; Prime Minister Modi to speak about health welfare.

New Delhi 

Supporters of Samyukta Kisan Morcha, a collection of farmer unions, march in Jaipur on September 25, 2021 two days before their Bharat Bandh protest against three laws liberalizing India’s agriculture markets. (PTI Photo)
Latest live news: A collection of farmers' unions is organising on Monday a nationwide strike to mark the first anniversary of three controversial laws getting Presidential assent. 

The Congress and other Opposition parties have said they support the 6am-to-4pm Bharat Bandh called by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha. SKM has said government and private offices, educational institutions, shops, industries and commercial establishments will be closed. Essential services, like hospitals and medical stores, will be open.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission at 11am via video conferencing and later speak about the health welfare plan, said his office Sunday.

Follow our live coverage of these events and other news here.

