JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

Live news updates: Govt seeks to end Parliament logjam, reaches out to Oppn

News updates: Only eight bills passed yet in monsoon session as Opposition protests Pegasus spyware controversy.

Topics
Monsoon session of Parliament | Rahul Gandhi | Opposition parties

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, Lok Sabha proceedings, Opposition protests
BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal conducts proceedings in Lok Sabha as MPs of Opposition parties surround his chair to protest against the government on Thursday, July 29, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo)
The government’s floor managers in Parliament have reached out to Opposition leaders to end the logjam arising out of protests over the Pegasus spyware controversy and the three farm laws, Hindustan Times reported on Friday.

The monsoon session, the first full sitting of Parliament in 18 months, has faced disruption from its first day over Pegasus, farm laws and spiraling fuel prices. Lok Sabha passed on Wednesday the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill by a voice vote, and Rajya Sabha passed the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill. The Houses were then adjourned till 11 am on Thursday.

According to an analysis done by PRS Legislative Research, the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have functioned only 23 per cent and 13 per cent of their alloted time this session. Only eight bills have been passed--without any debate. Follow our updates on Parliament and other news. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh