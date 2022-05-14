JUST IN

LIVE news updates: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid
Flight schools navigate the expansion route on hopes of aviation turnaround
Health insurance coverage up in India but not robust yet, says NFHS
Railways-coal sector rift continues amid ongoing power crisis in India
RBI appoints Sitikantha Pattanaik and Rajiv Ranjan as executive directors
ISRO successfully carries out static test of Gaganyaan rocket's booster
CAT vacancies: The entire tribunal has collapsed, says Supreme Court
52 new Covid-19 cases reported in Telangana; state probes cause in spike
Delhi fire tragedy: PM Modi announces Rs 2 lakh each for kin of deceased
ICMR simulator set up after 2nd wave helped India's Covid response: Experts
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News

LIVE news updates: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid

Live news updates: Ardern, who is fully vaccinated, had been isolating at her Wellington residence since Sunday after her fiance Clarke Gayford tested positive for the virus.

Topics
Russia Ukraine Conflict | Russia | Ukraine

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
Tiny URL Print Add to My Page

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern (Photo: Reuters)
New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Saturday posted a photo of her positive test result on Instagram. (Photo: Reuters)
Live news updates: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19), but said she still plans to travel to the US later this month for a trade trip and to give the commencement speech at Harvard University. Ardern on Saturday posted a photo of her positive test result on Instagram and said she was disappointed to miss several important political announcements over the coming week.

A user-friendly, web-based modelling 'simulator' developed by ICMR after the second wave of the coronavirus (Covid-19) helped health officials and policymakers in various states to model plausible scenarios for a third wave in India, according to an article published in the British Medical Journal. 

The UK has advised its citizens against traveling to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing political and economic instability. "The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to #Sri_Lanka, due to ongoing political and economic instability. This advice does not apply to airside transit through Sri Lanka's international airport," the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

Russia said on Friday it was recommending that its citizens not travel to Britain, complaining that authorities there were making it "virtually impossible" for Russians to obtain visas. The Russian Foreign Ministry alleged Russian applications were being delayed because Britain was giving higher priority to Ukrainian refugees. 

CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh
Read our full coverage on Russia Ukraine Conflict

First Published: Sat, May 14 2022. 07:53 IST