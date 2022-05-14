LIVE news updates: New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern tests positive for Covid

Live news updates: New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for (Covid-19), but said she still plans to travel to the US later this month for a trade trip and to give the commencement speech at Harvard University. Ardern on Saturday posted a photo of her positive test result on Instagram and said she was disappointed to miss several important political announcements over the coming week.

A user-friendly, web-based modelling 'simulator' developed by after the second wave of the (Covid-19) helped health officials and policymakers in various states to model plausible scenarios for a third wave in India, according to an article published in the British Medical Journal.

The UK has advised its citizens against traveling to Sri Lanka amid the ongoing political and economic instability. "The FCDO advises against all but essential travel to #Sri_Lanka, due to ongoing political and economic instability. This advice does not apply to airside transit through Sri Lanka's international airport," the UK Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO) said in a statement.

said on Friday it was recommending that its citizens not travel to Britain, complaining that authorities there were making it "virtually impossible" for Russians to obtain visas. The Russian Foreign Ministry alleged Russian applications were being delayed because Britain was giving higher priority to Ukrainian refugees.