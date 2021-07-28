- Nifty outlook & weekly stock picks by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
- MARKET LIVE: Indices to start higher; global cues, earnings key triggers
- MARKET LIVE: Indices to start higher; global cues, earnings key triggers
- Live news updates: Opposition plans joint adjournment motion on Pegasus
- Four funds invested in Adani firms have history of bets gone wrong: Report
- Nestle India Q2 preview: Net profit could rise up to 20% YoY, say analysts
- Vijay Mallya's bankruptcy: What it means for fugitive businessman, lenders
- Vijay Mallya's bankruptcy: What it means for fugitive businessman, lenders
Live news updates: Opposition plans joint adjournment motion on Pegasus
Live news: Opposition parties decide to work to together in Parliament, build pressure on government to explain spyware controversy.
Topics
Monsoon session | Rahul Gandhi
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at Parliament on July 26, 2021 to join a party event expressing support for farmers protesting against agriculture reform laws. (PTI Photo/ Kamal Kishore)
Live news updates: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) scaled down India’s economic growth projection to 9.5 per cent for the current fiscal year, from 12.5 per cent estimated earlier in April. IMF said the revision is owing to “lack of access to vaccines” and the possibility of new waves of Covid-19.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and other Opposition leaders will submit a joint adjournment motion on Pegasus issue in Lok Sabha on Wednesday. Amid the standoff in Parliament, Gandhi chaired a meeting on Tuesday of floor leaders of opposition parties in the Lok Sabha and decided that they would come together on the spyware controversy.
Walmart's Flipkart has appealed to India's Supreme Court against a high court decision that allowed an antitrust probe into the e-commerce firm and its rival Amazon.com Inc (AMZN.O) to continue.
Basavaraj Bommai, 61, will replace B S Yediyurappa as the chief minister of Karnataka, the BJP’s decided on Tuesday. Bommai, a Lingayat like Yediyurappa, was minister for home affairs, law, parliamentary affairs and legislature in Yediyurappa’s council of ministers.
.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh