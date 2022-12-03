JUST IN

Top Headlines: Govt to curb imports of Chinese fans, rural FMCG demand dips
LIVE news updates: PM Modi wraps up Gujarat campaign, addresses 31 rallies
'India is a part of me,' says Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai
US Prez Biden's approval rating hits record high after midterms elections
Maha govt tweaks policy on single-use plastic, allows compostable materials
UN human rights chief condemns new Myanmar death sentences to crush Oppn
Can meet on Dec 6: Kavitha replies to notice in Delhi liquor policy case
Power of people was undone, world doesn't know of any such instance: V-P
Delhi excise policy scam: CBI issues notice to KCR's daughter K Kavitha
ED arrests Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secy in money laundering case
LIVE news updates: Saturday is the last day for campaign, with the second and final phase of the polls for 93 seats set for Dec 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
The first phase of the polls for 89 seats were held on December 1.
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 31 rallies and led three big road shows in Gujarat wrapping up on Friday his campaign for the BJP in the assembly polls as the party looks to maintain its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 in a triangular contest involving the Congress and the AAP.

With campaiging for Gujarat Assembly and Delhi civic polls coming to an end, BJP National President J.P. Nadda has called a "massive" meeting of all national and state level office bearers of the party in the national capital on December 5 and 6 to discuss future elections. The meeting, party sources say, has been called to discuss the strategy and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2023 assembly elections in several states.

The US and France appear to be forming a united front seeking end of the war in Ukraine as leaders of both countries are taking a common approach to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue even as Ukraine forces seem to be pushing back the Russian army in some areas. French President Emmanuel Macron has underscored his outrage over Moscow's "attoricties" in its war against Ukraine, while the US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is open for dialogue with Putin to end the war in Ukraine.

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 07:57 IST