LIVE news updates: PM Modi wraps up Gujarat campaign, addresses 31 rallies
LIVE news updates: Saturday is the last day for campaign, with the second and final phase of the polls for 93 seats set for Dec 5
Topics Narendra Modi | Congress | Indian National Congress
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
Last Updated at December 3, 2022 08:36 IST
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
The first phase of the polls for 89 seats were held on December 1.
Live news updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed over 31 rallies and led three big road shows in Gujarat wrapping up on Friday his campaign for the BJP in the assembly polls as the party looks to maintain its uninterrupted winning streak there since 1995 in a triangular contest involving the Congress and the AAP.
With campaiging for Gujarat Assembly and Delhi civic polls coming to an end, BJP National President J.P. Nadda has called a "massive" meeting of all national and state level office bearers of the party in the national capital on December 5 and 6 to discuss future elections. The meeting, party sources say, has been called to discuss the strategy and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as well as the 2023 assembly elections in several states.
The US and France appear to be forming a united front seeking end of the war in Ukraine as leaders of both countries are taking a common approach to talk to Russian President Vladimir Putin on the issue even as Ukraine forces seem to be pushing back the Russian army in some areas. French President Emmanuel Macron has underscored his outrage over Moscow's "attoricties" in its war against Ukraine, while the US President Joe Biden said on Thursday that he is open for dialogue with Putin to end the war in Ukraine.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh