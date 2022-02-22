Live: Putin escalates Ukraine crisis; SC to hear Tata vs Mistry case again
Live news updates: Russian president tells defence ministry to deploy troops into two breakaway regions to 'keep the peace'.
Topics
Today News | Ukraine | Coronavirus
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A Ukrainian serviceman points to the direction of the incoming shelling next to a building which was hit by a large caliber mortar shell in the frontline village of Krymske, Luhansk region, in eastern Ukraine, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022.
Live news updates: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.
Putin told Russia's defence ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace".
Former Tata Sons Ltd chairman Cyrus Mistry's petition for a review of the Supreme Court's order that last year upheld his removal by the business conglomerate will be heard in an open court on March 9.
Tata Sons had replaced Mr Mistry as Chairman, less than four years after he took charge, in October 2016.
Biological E. Ltd said on Monday its Covid-19 vaccine received an emergency use approval in the country for use in children aged 12 to 18.
The company's shot, called Corbevax, is the third vaccine approved for use in children aged 12 and above in India, joining Zydus Cadila's (CADI.NS) DNA shot ZyCoV-D and homegrown player Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More