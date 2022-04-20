Live news updates: Center writes to 5 states over rising coronavirus cases

Live news updates: The Centre on Tuesday wrote to five states with higher contribution to country's Covid caseload and a higher positivity rate. "These are few states which are reporting a higher contribution to India's caseload and a higher positivity rate. The Centre advised all states and UTs to follow a risk assessment based approach on the opening of economic and social activities without losing the gains made so far in the fight against the pandemic," said Rajesh Bhushan, Union Health Secretary in the letter. These five states include Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Mizoram, Maharashtra and . The Union has advised all states to continue monitoring of spread of infection and undertake required steps for prompt and effective management of Covid-19.

The United States is expected to announce that it will provide a new military aid package to Ukraine this week for the ongoing war between Moscow and Kyiv, Sputnik News Agency reported citing US media on Tuesday (local time). The new package will be similar in size to the latest one worth USD 800 million and will include both more artillery and tens of thousands of artillery rounds, the report said, citing Biden administration officials.

A Commission for Minorities delegation led by chairperson Iqbal Singh Lalpura visited Delhi's Jahangirpuri where clashes erupted between members of two groups and called upon the administration to ensure that no innocent person is booked in the matter. The delegation also requested the administration to "quickly" nab the culprits of the violence. A clash between two groups erupted during a religious procession in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 that left nine people injured including eight police personnel and a civilian.