LIVE news updates: Ukraine one step closer to EU membership, says report

Live news updates: The European Commission recommended that Ukraine be granted candidate status in a symbolic step on the long path to become members of the European Union, according to two people familiar with the matter. The EU’s executive arm approved it Friday with conditions that Kyiv will have to meet in the future on the rule of law, justice and anti-corruption, the people said.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met visiting British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday to discuss defense and security issues, the presidential press service said. Zelenskyy and Johnson discussed in detail the current situation on the frontline in the east and the south of Ukraine as well as the supplies of weapons.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the famous pilgrimage site of Pavagadh in Panchmahal district on Saturday, where he will unfurl the flag after performing pooja. A press release by the Gujarat information department stated, "After the ascent of Pavagadh in the fifteenth century, the peak of the temple was dilapidated for the last five centuries. The summit has now been redesigned with a new look."
Pakistan had turned down China's request to open a security company in their country, a local media reported. The Interior Minister, Rana Sanaullah maintained that no other country can open a security company in Pakistan, Pakistan local media reported citing ARY News. According to sources, China had requested to set up a security company in Pakistan.
