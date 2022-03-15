- KYC-AML rule breach led to lens on Paytm Payments Bank: Sources
- GoI tracks the money trail: How PFMS will pull plug on spending slippages
- BrahMos can't be mistaken for nuclear-tipped missile
- We now understand things we must correct: Paytm Payments Bank chairman
- Tata Consultancy Services' $50-billion goal below its growth standards
- Will India go for mixing vaccines for booster shot? Decision soon
- Political parties redeemed Rs 1,212-cr electoral bonds ahead of state polls
- No. of farmers registering to sell wheat at MSP in Madhya Pradesh down 17%
- Two-wheeler companies target nine-fold increase in electric vehicles
- Port your insurance policy to cover home care, consumables: Experts
Live: Ukraine-Russia talks to continue, Karnataka HC to rule in hijab row
Live news updates: Russian forces pound away at Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine as US warns China against supporting Moscow militarily.
Topics
Today News | Russia Ukraine Conflict | hijab
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
A Ukrainian serviceman guards his position in Mariupol, Ukraine, Saturday, March 12, 2022. Ukrainian military says Russian forces have captured the eastern outskirts of the besieged city of Mariupol. (AP Photo/Mstyslav Chernov)
Live news updates: Russia and Ukraine kept a fragile diplomatic path open with a new round of talks even as Moscow's forces pounded away at Kyiv and other cities across the country in a punishing bombardment the Red Cross said has created “nothing short of a nightmare” for civilians.
The latest negotiations, held via video conference on Monday, were the fourth round involving higher-level officials from the two countries and the first in a week. The talks ended without a breakthrough after several hours, with an aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy saying the negotiators took “a technical pause” and planned to meet again Tuesday.
The Karnataka High Court will on Tuesday deliver its judgment on the case related to the February 5 government notification that effectively banned wearing of religious attire, including hijab, in classrooms.
The court, among other things, has heard arguments on whether wearing of hijab forms an essential religious practice in Islam and whether the State can intervene such matters.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More