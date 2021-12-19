Live news: WHO warns of Omicron's rapid spread, study says WFH will stay
Latest live news: Union Budget 2022 is unlikely to bring any tweaks in the existing income tax rates, Business Standard learns.
LAtest live news: The Omicron coronavirus variant has been reported in 89 countries and the number of cases is doubling in 1.5 to 3 days in areas with community transmission, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday.
Omicron is spreading rapidly in countries with high levels of population immunity, but it is unclear if this is due to the virus' ability to evade immunity, its inherent increased transmissibility or a combination of both, the WHO said in an update.
There may be no going back to the five-day week in the office, according to a survey of workers in 25 countries. Both employees and managers found working from home during the pandemic was positive for performance and well-being, a report by the OECD found. The proportion of staff teleworking at least one day a week is expected to be much higher than before the pandemic, said Bloomberg.
The upcoming Union Budget 2022 is unlikely to bring any tweaks in the existing income tax rates. The thinking in the government and among Budget makers is that, given the continued uncertainty around Covid-19 and its impact on household income and savings, any change in tax rates could be counter-productive.
