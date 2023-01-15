LIVE: On Army Day, PM Modi says every Indian is grateful to our soldiers



Imran Khan says PM Shehbaz Sharif will have to take trust vote: Report

In what appears to be a tit-for-tat move, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan has said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will have to take a trust vote, media reports said. Khan's remarks came after the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) threatened to leave the present coalition government. MQM-P's votes are crucial to keep the incumbent prime minister in office, Geo News reported. MQM-P has threatened to quit the federal government if its reservations regarding delimitations in Karachi and Hyderabad are not addressed ahead of the local government polls - scheduled for January 15.

In the face of unprecedented economic hardship in Sri Lanka, President Ranil Wickremesinghe has said that the only option for the island nation to emerge from this crisis is to seek the support of the global lender International Monetary Fund (IMF). "We are well aware that the economy of the country has collapsed. So I know the difficulties faced by the country. We witnessed a drop in the number of employments. Inflation has especially increased the cost of living. Hence people's lifestyle is changing," said Wickremesinghe during a meeting with the trade union representatives at the President's Office.