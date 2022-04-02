LIVE: PM Modi conveys to Lavrov India's readiness to help in peace efforts

Live news updates: PM on Friday conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister that India stands ready to contribute in any way to the peace efforts to resolve the conflict in and called for early cessation of violence in that country. The prime minister communicated this when Lavrov called on him after holding wide-ranging talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, a day after arriving in India on a two-day visit.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Friday that he has credible information that his life is in danger but asserted that he is not afraid and will continue his fight for an independent and democratic Pakistan. In an interview with ARY News ahead of Sunday's no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against him, Khan also revealed that the establishment (the Pakistani military) gave him three options - no-confidence vote, early elections or resignation as the Prime Minister.

Talks to stop the fighting in resumed Friday, as another attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol was thrown into jeopardy and accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on an oil depot.