JUST IN

59 H3N2 Influenza cases detected in Odisha in 2 months: State Health dept
J&K integral part of India: Abdullah demands restoration of statehood
India sent medicines to 150 countries during Covid crisis: Mandaviya
Bringing synergy between MCD, Delhi govt schools will be priority: Atish
NPS subscriber base rises 23% to 62.4 million in March 4, shows data
Liquor of Rs 14 cr sold in Noida ahead of Holi, highest since pandemic
Bizman Arun Pillai moves application retracting statements given to ED
Centre announces 10% reservation for ex-Agniveers in BSF recruitment
Ministers Saurabh Bhardwaj, Atishi take charge of their respective depts
India moved from women development to women-led development in 9 years: PM
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Refresh / Auto Refresh
  New Updates refresh icon

LIVE: UP Doctors issue warning against self-medication for H3N2 influenza

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
doctors | Farooq Abdullah | Jammu and Kashmir

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 
flu

Introduction

With influenza A subtype H3N2 virus claiming two lives in India, one each in Karnataka and Haryana, doctors in Lucknow have urged people to avoid self-medication. Sheetal Verma, senior faculty department of microbiology at King George's Medical University (KGMU) said, "The influenza A virus sub-type H3N2 is nothing new but as people are experiencing longer spells of cough, self-medication should be strictly avoided. There is nothing to panic. This variant does not lead to a pandemic but taking precautions against it will certainly help."
READ MORE

Key Events