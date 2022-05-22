LIVE updates: 680,000 people in 31 Assam districts reeling under deluge

-
LIVE updates: The flood situation in Assam continues to remain critical as nearly 680,000 people in 31 districts have been reeling under the deluge.
The flood situation is still grim in Nagaon, Hojai, Cachar, Darrang, Morigaon and Karimganj districts.
According to the reports of Assam State Disaster Management Authority, nearly 340,000 people have been affected alone in Nagaon district followed by 178,000 in Cachar district, 70,233 in Hojai, 44,382 in Darrang district, 17,776 in Morigaon district and 16,382 in Karimganj district.
Meanwhile, the Narendra Modi government on Saturday, slashed central excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 per litre and on diesel by Rs 6 litre, a move that will bring relief as household incomes continue to be hit by inflation.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that this will reduce the price of petrol by Rs 9.5 per litre and of diesel by Rs 7 per litre. This will lead to revenue foregone for the centre of about Rs 1 trillion per annum, she said, and asked states to also reduce their duties on petrol and diesel.
India on Saturday also supplied another 40,000 MT consignment of diesel to Sri Lanka to help ease the fuel shortage in the country, which is reeling under a severe economic and energy crisis.
The High Commission of India in Sri Lanka took to its Twitter handle to make the announcement of the consignment.
"Pumping diesel into #SriLanka!!! Another 40,000 MT consignment of diesel under the credit line from #India reached #Colombo today," tweeted India High Commission in Sri Lanka.
