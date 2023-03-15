LIVE: US Senate to vote on nomination of Eric Garcetti as envoy to India

The Senate will vote on the nomination of Eric Garcetti as the country's next ambassador to on Wednesday. Such a move by Senate Majority leader Chuck Schumer came amidst fresh round of campaign against Garcetti by his distractors on allegations of sexual assault against one of his staffers when he was the mayor of Los Angeles. If confirmed by the Senate, Garcetti would soon head to as US Ambassador, a position that has remained vacant for more than two years. The confirmation vote on his nomination is scheduled at 2.15 pm local Washington time.

Pakistan's former Prime Minister and Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman accused the federal government of planning his arrest saying this is all part of a "London plan" to finish all cases against the country's former premier Nawaz Sharif. In a video message, Imran said, "This is part of the London plan and an agreement has been signed there to put Imran in jail, make the PTI fall and finish all cases against Nawaz Sharif."

A presidential advisory sub-committee has recommended the federal government to extend the grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from the existing 60 days to 180 days so that the workers have enough opportunities to find a new job or other alternatives. The immigration subcommittee recommends the Department of Homeland Security and the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) to extend the grace period for H1-B workers, who have lost their jobs, from 60 days to 180 days, Ajay Jain Bhutoria, member of the President's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans, Native Hawaiians, and Pacific Islanders, said on Tuesday.

Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister was summoned by the on Tuesday to join the investigation in the capital in connection with the alleged 'land for job' scam but didn't turn up, agency sources said. This was the third notice issued to him which he skipped. Before this, was summoned to join the investigation on March 4 and 11, and on the previous summons, didn't join the probe citing wife's health issues.