LIVE: US nominee for World Bank, Ajay Banga to visit China, other nations

US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga, said he plans to travel to Europe, Asia, Africa and potentially Latin America in coming weeks to hear from donor countries and borrowers on challenges facing the global institution.

Prime Minister and his Italian counterpart inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue 2023 hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs on March 2, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that a notice has been issued to and over the incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber auto in Delhi.