LIVE: US nominee for World Bank, Ajay Banga to visit China, other nations

-
ALSO READ
Giorgia Meloni: Will Italy rock the boat?
Giorgia Meloni visit: India, Italy open new chapter of defence ties
Latest news LIVE: TRS renamed as Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), says KCR
Latest news LIVE: India logs 2,529 Covid-19 cases, 4 deaths in 24 hours
Latest news LIVE: Light Combat Helicopters inducted into Indian Air Force
-
US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga, said he plans to travel to Europe, Asia, Africa and potentially Latin America in coming weeks to hear from donor countries and borrowers on challenges facing the global institution.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue 2023 hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs on March 2, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that a notice has been issued to Uber India and Delhi Police over the incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber auto in Delhi.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 08:14 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU