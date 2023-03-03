JUST IN
Notice issued to Uber, Police over molestation of journalist in auto: DCW
Tripura, Nagaland poll victory affirmation of people's resolve: Assam CM
Mizoram has resources that are conducive for setting up big industries: CM
AAP to conduct 2,500 nukkad sabhas to inform about BJP's authoritarianism
Ensured equitable development of all assembly constituencies: Haryana CM
ED gets five-day custody of liquor businessman in Delhi excise policy scam
'Digital nomad', 'pinkwashing' and 'rage-farming' debut on Dictionary.com
Indian-origin engineer at FTX, Nishad Singh, pleads guilty to fraud charges
Social sector spending by rich drops despite increase in wealth: Report
DU teachers sit on hunger strike over delay in forming governing bodies
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Notice issued to Uber, Police over molestation of journalist in auto: DCW
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

LIVE: US nominee for World Bank, Ajay Banga to visit China, other nations

Catch all the latest updates from across the globe here

Topics
Narendra Modi | Ajay Banga | Giorgia Meloni

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

US President Joe Biden's nominee to lead the World Bank, ex-Mastercard Chief Executive Officer Ajay Banga, said he plans to travel to Europe, Asia, Africa and potentially Latin America in coming weeks to hear from donor countries and borrowers on challenges facing the global institution.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Italian counterpart Giorgia Meloni inaugurated the Raisina Dialogue 2023 hosted by the Observer Research Foundation and the Ministry of External Affairs on March 2, India's flagship conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics.

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chairperson Swati Maliwal said that a notice has been issued to Uber India and Delhi Police over the incident of molestation of a female journalist in an Uber auto in Delhi.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Narendra Modi

First Published: Fri, March 03 2023. 08:14 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU