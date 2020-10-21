Lockdown has ended, but coronavirus still there: PM Narendra Modi

-
ALSO READ
PM Modi to hold Covid-19 review meeting with CMs of seven states tomorrow
Covid-19: Here's what chief ministers said to PM Modi on easing lockdown
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Concerns over infections among primitive tribes
India Coronavirus Dispatch: Why many hospitals are facing oxygen shortage
Journey from lab to jab: Complex process of getting approval for a vaccine
-
With the onset of the festival season, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an appeal to people to follow Covid-19 guidelines, saying this was not the time to be careless as the virus was still around and even a small negligence could dampen the festive spirit.
In his seventh address to the nation following the Covid-19 outbreak, Modi cited examples of the United States and several European countries to note that coronavirus cases there had seen a sudden and worrisome rise after witnessing a fall, as he cautioned citizens against any laxity until an effective cure was found.
He said pictures and videos had of late emerged showing that many people had either stopped following precautions like wearing masks or had become negligent.
“This is absolutely not right. Those who have become negligent and are moving around without masks are putting themselves and their families, including children and elderly, at risk,” he said in his televised speech.
He noted that people had been getting on with their lives after the lockdown was lifted while economic activities were picking up and crowds are slowly returning to markets in the festive times.
“We must keep in mind that lockdown may have ended, but the virus is still there... This is not the time to be negligent, this is not the time to believe that corona is gone or there is no danger from it,” he said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU