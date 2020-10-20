Lockdown has gone but coronavirus has not, says PM Modi in appeal

-
India cannot afford to let its guard down against the coronavirus pandemic even though the number of cases are steadily decreasing, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday.
"Festivals are also upon us, but we must not forget that while the lockdown may have ended, the virus hasn't,” he said in his seventh televised address to the nation since he announced nationwide restrictions late March to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The lockdown has since then been eased in phases from June, allowing businesses and public transport to resume.
"To give our lives some momentum, and to keep our homes running, we are slowly venturing out again. It is still very much a threat. The state that India is in right now, we should not let it go down. We must strive to improve it," he said.
"If you are careless, walking out without a mask, then you are putting yourself, your family, your children, the elderly in trouble."
India posted its lowest daily coronavirus caseload in nearly three months, data from the health ministry showed on Tuesday, as new cases maintained decreasing trend from a peak in September.
The country reported 46,790 new infections in the last 24 hours, taking its tally to nearly 7.6 million - the second highest behind the United States. It also reported 587 deaths, taking the total to 115,197.
Infections in India peaked in September and the pandemic would have run its course by early next year if precautions like social distancing and wearing facemasks are followed, said a government-appointed committee last week.
Experts have warned that infections could rise in India as the holiday season nears, with celebrations for the Hindu festivals of Durga Puja and Diwali due this month and in mid-November, respectively.
