Lockdown 3.0: Districts under Green Zone and relaxations amid coronavirus

The number of cases in India has been rising consistently, prompting the government to further extend the nationwide in for to prevent the spread of the virus till May 17. However, the third phase of comes with several relaxations, especially for districts that have recorded no or few Covid-19 cases.

Business Standard lists the relaxations and prohibition in Green Zone and a full list of districts in this zone

3.0 notification

MoHFW will share the list of Red Zone (hotspot), Orange Zone and Green Zone districts and related information with state and Union territories on a weekly basis or earlier as required. So, Green Zones or Orange Zones can be re-classified as Orange Zones or Red Zones, respectively. But Red Zones or Orange Zones cannot be re-classified as Orange Zones or Green Zones, respectively.

What is a Green Zone?

Green zones are the districts with either zero confirmed cases till date or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Red zone India guidelines, districts, and more

What is prohibited under lockdown 3.0 in Green Zone

1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA



2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA



3. Inter-state buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Orange zone rules, regulations; state-wise list

4. Metro rail services



5. Inter-state movement of citizens except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by MHA



6. All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutes, etc.



7. Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks, bars, etc.



8. Religious, political, social, sports gatherings.



9. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.



10. Inter-district and intra-district movement of buses





Covid lockdown: Activities allowed in Green Zones

1. All activities are permitted in Green Zones, except those prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zonal division.

2. Buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity

3. Bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity

4. All goods traffic is permitted. No state/ UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.

5. No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.

6. E-commerce is allowed in non-essential items in green zone and also in orange zones.

7. Sale of liquor has been allowed in all zones. However, if the shops are located in malls, marketing complexes and in containment areas, they cannot open.

8. OPDs and medical clinics will be permitted to operate with social distancing norms

9. Movement of stranded foreign nationals, persons released from quarantine, stranded migrant workers and students, pilgrims, tourists and other such persons is to be facilitated following the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by Union home ministry.

10. In Red zones, all agriculture and animal husbandry (including inland and marine fisheries) activities, inclusive of their supply chain, will be able to function.

11. All health services, including AYUSH, have been permitted to operate in red zones.

12. Banks, NBFCs, insurance and capital market activities along with credit co-operative societies will function in red zones.

13. Homes for children, senior citizens and widows (including Anganwadis) have been allowed to function.

14. Print and electronic media, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons.

lockdown 3.0: Here's the full list of districts under Green Zone state-wise

The list is dynamic. The Centre will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states.

Green Zone districts in Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Nicobars, North And Middle Andaman

Green Zone districts in Andhra Pradesh

Vizianagaram

Green Zone districts in Arunachal Pradesh

Lohit, Changlang, Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Slang, KurungKumey, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng, West Siang, Anjaw, Longding, Kra Daadi, Namsai, Siang, Kamle, Lower Siang, PakkeKessang, Lepa Rada, ShiYomi

Green Zone districts in Assam

Golaghat, Karimganj, Nalbari, Hailakandi, Cachar, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro, South Salmara Mancachar, Barpeta,Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, KarbiAnglong, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Dima Hasao, Sivasagar,Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Biswanath, Majuli, Charaideo, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong

Green Zone districts in Bihar

Sheikhpura, Araria, Jamui, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Pashchim Champaran (West Champaran), Saharsa, Samastipur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul

Green Zone districts in Chhattisgarh

Surajpur, Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Basta, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Janjgir-Champa, Jashpur, Kanker, Kabirdham, Korea, Mahasamund,Raigarh, Surguia, Bijapur, Nayaranpur, Sukma, Kondagaon, Baloda Bazar, Garivaband, Balod, Munseli, Balrampur, Bemetara

Green Zone districts in Dadra And Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu

Dadra And Nagar Haveli, Daman, Diu

Green Zone districts in Goa

South Goa, North Goa

Green Zone districts in Gujarat

Morbi, Amreli, Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka)

Green Zone districts in Haryana

Rewari, Mahendragarh

Green Zone districts in Himachal Pradesh

Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul And Spiti, Mandi, Mandi, Shimla

Green Zone districts in Jammu and Kashmir

Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch

Green Zone districts in Jharkhand

Chatra, Dumka, East Singhbum, Godda, Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Sahebganj, Saraikela Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Khunti, Ramgarh

Green Zone districts in Karnataka

Davangere, Udupi, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Ramanagara, Yadgir

Green Zone districts in Kerala

Ernakulam, Wayanad

Green Zone districts in Lakshadweep

Lakshadweep District

Green Zone districts in Madhya Pradesh

Rewa, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Balaghat, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Datia, Guna, Jhabua, Katni, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Neemuch, Panna, Satna, Sehore, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Singrauli, Niwari

Green Zone districts in Maharashtra

Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Wardha

Green Zone districts in Manipur

Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, Noney, Pherzawl, Tengnoupal, Kamjong

Green Zone districts in Meghalaya

East Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, South Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, South West Garo Hills

Green Zone districts in Mizoram

Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib, Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Mamit, Saiha, Serchhip, Hnahthial, Saitual, Khawzawl

Green Zone districts in Nagaland

Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto, Peren, Kiphire, Longleng

Green Zone districts in Odisha

Cuttack, Puri, Anugul, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghapur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sonepur

Green Zone districts in Puducherry

Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam

Green Zone districts in Punjab

Rupnagar (Ropar), Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Fazilka

Green Zone districts in Rajasthan

Baran, Bundi, Ganganagar, Jalore, Sirohi, Pratapgarh

Green Zone districts in Sikkim

North Sikkim, East Sikkim, South Sikkim, West Sikkim

Green Zone districts in Tamil Nadu

Krishnagiri

Green Zone districts in Telangana

Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri

Green Zone districts in Tripura

Dhalai, South Tripura, West Tripura, Khowai, Sepahijala, Unakoti

Green Zone districts in Uttar Pradesh

Barabanki, Kheri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad,Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kushi Nagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra, Amethi

Green Zone districts in Uttarakhand

Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi

Green Zone districts in West Bengal

Uttar Dinajpur, Bankura, Birbhum, Coochbehar, Dakshin Dinajpur, Purulia, Alipurduar, Jhargram



