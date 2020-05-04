Lockdown 3.0: Districts under Green Zone and relaxations amid coronavirus

-
The number of coronavirus cases in India has been rising consistently, prompting the government to further extend the nationwide lockdown in for to prevent the spread of the virus till May 17. However, the third phase of lockdown comes with several relaxations, especially for districts that have recorded no or few Covid-19 cases.
Business Standard lists the relaxations and prohibition in Green Zone and a full list of districts in this zone
Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 notification
MoHFW will share the list of Red Zone (hotspot), Orange Zone and Green Zone districts and related information with state and Union territories on a weekly basis or earlier as required. So, Green Zones or Orange Zones can be re-classified as Orange Zones or Red Zones, respectively. But Red Zones or Orange Zones cannot be re-classified as Orange Zones or Green Zones, respectively.
What is a Green Zone?
Green zones are the districts with either zero confirmed cases till date or, no confirmed case in the last 21 days.
What is prohibited under lockdown 3.0 in Green Zone
1. All domestic and international air travel of passengers, except for medical services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA
2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA
3. Inter-state buses for public transport, except as permitted by MHA.
4. Metro rail services
5. Inter-state movement of citizens except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by MHA
6. All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutes, etc.
7. Cinema halls, malls, gymnasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks, bars, etc.
8. Religious, political, social, sports gatherings.
9. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.
10. Inter-district and intra-district movement of buses
Covid lockdown: Activities allowed in Green Zones
1. All activities are permitted in Green Zones, except those prohibited throughout the country, irrespective of the zonal division.
2. Buses can operate with up to 50% seating capacity
3. Bus depots can operate with up to 50% capacity
4. All goods traffic is permitted. No state/ UT shall stop the movement of cargo for cross land-border trade under treaties with neighbouring countries.
5. No separate pass of any sort is needed for such movement, which is essential for maintaining the supply chain of goods and services across the country during the lockdown period.
6. E-commerce is allowed in non-essential items in green zone and also in orange zones.
7. Sale of liquor has been allowed in all zones. However, if the shops are located in malls, marketing complexes and in containment areas, they cannot open.
8. OPDs and medical clinics will be permitted to operate with social distancing norms
9. Movement of stranded foreign nationals, persons released from quarantine, stranded migrant workers and students, pilgrims, tourists and other such persons is to be facilitated following the Standard Operating Protocols (SOPs) issued by Union home ministry.
10. In Red zones, all agriculture and animal husbandry (including inland and marine fisheries) activities, inclusive of their supply chain, will be able to function.
11. All health services, including AYUSH, have been permitted to operate in red zones.
12. Banks, NBFCs, insurance and capital market activities along with credit co-operative societies will function in red zones.
13. Homes for children, senior citizens and widows (including Anganwadis) have been allowed to function.
14. Print and electronic media, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons.
Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Here's the full list of districts under Green Zone state-wise
The list is dynamic. The Centre will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states.
Green Zone districts in Andaman and Nicobar Islands
Nicobars, North And Middle Andaman
Green Zone districts in Andhra Pradesh
Vizianagaram
Green Zone districts in Arunachal Pradesh
Lohit, Changlang, Changlang, Dibang Valley, East Kameng, East Slang, KurungKumey, Lower Dibang Valley, Lower Subansiri, Papum Pare, Tawang, Tirap, Upper Siang, Upper Subansiri, West Kameng, West Siang, Anjaw, Longding, Kra Daadi, Namsai, Siang, Kamle, Lower Siang, PakkeKessang, Lepa Rada, ShiYomi
Green Zone districts in Assam
Golaghat, Karimganj, Nalbari, Hailakandi, Cachar, Kamrup, Lakhimpur, Kamrup Metro, South Salmara Mancachar, Barpeta,Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dhemaji, Dibrugarh, Jorhat, KarbiAnglong, Kokrajhar, Nagaon, Dima Hasao, Sivasagar,Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Chirang, Baksa, Udalguri, Biswanath, Majuli, Charaideo, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong
Green Zone districts in Bihar
Sheikhpura, Araria, Jamui, Katihar, Khagaria, Kishanganj, Muzaffarpur, Pashchim Champaran (West Champaran), Saharsa, Samastipur, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Supaul
Green Zone districts in Chhattisgarh
Surajpur, Bilaspur, Durg, Rajnandgaon, Basta, Dantewada, Dhamtari, Janjgir-Champa, Jashpur, Kanker, Kabirdham, Korea, Mahasamund,Raigarh, Surguia, Bijapur, Nayaranpur, Sukma, Kondagaon, Baloda Bazar, Garivaband, Balod, Munseli, Balrampur, Bemetara
Green Zone districts in Dadra And Nagar Haveli and Daman Diu
Dadra And Nagar Haveli, Daman, Diu
Green Zone districts in Goa
South Goa, North Goa
Green Zone districts in Gujarat
Morbi, Amreli, Porbandar, Junagadh, Devbhumi Dwarka (Devbhoomi Dwarka)
Green Zone districts in Haryana
Rewari, Mahendragarh
Green Zone districts in Himachal Pradesh
Bilaspur, Kinnaur, Kullu, Lahul And Spiti, Mandi, Mandi, Shimla
Green Zone districts in Jammu and Kashmir
Pulwama, Kishtwar, Doda, Poonch
Green Zone districts in Jharkhand
Chatra, Dumka, East Singhbum, Godda, Gumla, Latehar, Lohardaga, Pakur, Palamu, Sahebganj, Saraikela Kharsawan, West Singhbhum, Khunti, Ramgarh
Green Zone districts in Karnataka
Davangere, Udupi, Chamarajanagara, Chikkamagaluru, Chitradurga, Hassan, Haveri, Kodagu, Kolar, Koppal, Raichur, Shivamogga, Ramanagara, Yadgir
Green Zone districts in Kerala
Ernakulam, Wayanad
Green Zone districts in Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep District
Green Zone districts in Madhya Pradesh
Rewa, Ashoknagar, Rajgarh, Shivpuri, Anuppur, Balaghat, Bhind, Chhatarpur, Damoh, Datia, Guna, Jhabua, Katni, Mandla, Narsinghpur, Neemuch, Panna, Satna, Sehore, Seoni, Sidhi, Umaria, Singrauli, Niwari
Green Zone districts in Maharashtra
Osmanabad, Washim, Sindhudurg, Gondia, Gadchiroli, Wardha
Green Zone districts in Manipur
Imphal West, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Chandel, Churachandpur, Imphal East, Senapati, Tamenglong, Ukhrul, Kakching, Kangpokpi, Jiribam, Noney, Pherzawl, Tengnoupal, Kamjong
Green Zone districts in Meghalaya
East Garo Hills, West Jaintia Hills, Ri Bhoi, South Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, West Khasi Hills, North Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, South West Khasi Hills, South West Garo Hills
Green Zone districts in Mizoram
Aizawl, Champhai, Kolasib, Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Mamit, Saiha, Serchhip, Hnahthial, Saitual, Khawzawl
Green Zone districts in Nagaland
Dimapur, Kohima, Mokokchung, Mon, Phek, Tuensang, Wokha, Zunheboto, Peren, Kiphire, Longleng
Green Zone districts in Odisha
Cuttack, Puri, Anugul, Balangir, Bargarh, Boudh, Deogarh, Gajapati, Ganjam, Jagatsinghapur, Jharsuguda, Kandhamal, Kendujhar, Malkangiri, Mayurbhanj, Nabarangpur, Nayagarh, Nuapada, Rayagada, Sambalpur, Sonepur
Green Zone districts in Puducherry
Karaikal, Mahe, Yanam
Green Zone districts in Punjab
Rupnagar (Ropar), Fatehgarh Sahib, Bathinda, Fazilka
Green Zone districts in Rajasthan
Baran, Bundi, Ganganagar, Jalore, Sirohi, Pratapgarh
Green Zone districts in Sikkim
North Sikkim, East Sikkim, South Sikkim, West Sikkim
Green Zone districts in Tamil Nadu
Krishnagiri
Green Zone districts in Telangana
Peddapalli, Nagarkurnool, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Mahabubabad, Siddipet, Warangal Rural, Wanaparthy, Yadadri Bhuvanagiri
Green Zone districts in Tripura
Dhalai, South Tripura, West Tripura, Khowai, Sepahijala, Unakoti
Green Zone districts in Uttar Pradesh
Barabanki, Kheri, Hathras, Maharajganj, Shahjahanpur, Ambedkar Nagar, Ballia, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Farrukhabad,Fatehpur, Hamirpur, Kanpur Dehat, Kushi Nagar, Lalitpur, Mahoba, Siddharth Nagar, Sonbhadra, Amethi
Green Zone districts in Uttarakhand
Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, Pauri Garhwal, Bageshwar, Chamoli, Champawat, Pithoragarh, Rudraprayag, Tehri Garhwal, Uttarkashi
Green Zone districts in West Bengal
Uttar Dinajpur, Bankura, Birbhum, Coochbehar, Dakshin Dinajpur, Purulia, Alipurduar, Jhargram
