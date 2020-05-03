Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Red zone India guidelines, districts, and more

India has entered the third phase of a nationwide with the number of cases in the country growing rapidly. Over 40,000 people have tested positive and more than 1,300 have died from the disease. The government has announced several relaxations, especially for districts that have recorded no or low numbers of cases. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) issued detailed guidelines detailing the activities that would be allowed, and not allowed in Red, Green and Orange Zones during this period.

Here is a list compiled by the Business Standard on what will be allowed and prohibited in red zones. A list of districts in this zone is also included.

3.0: MoHFW guidelines

MoHFW will share the list of Red Zone (hotspot), Orange Zone and Green Zone districts and related information with state and union territories on a weekly basis or earlier as required.

What is a Red Zone?

Areas with substantial numbers of positive cases fall under the red zone category, There is a restriction on all activities in these areas. A zone is categorised as red if districts with highest caseload contribute to more than 80 per cent of coronavirus cases for each state in the country or districts with a doubling rate of less than four days.

The health ministry has classified 170 hotspot districts under red zones.

What is prohibited under 3.0 in Red Zones

1. All domestic and international air travel of pasengers, except for medicial services, air ambulance and for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA

2. All passenger movement by trains, except for security purposes or for purposes as permitted by MHA

3. Inter-state buses for public tranport, except as permitted by MHA.

4. Metro rail services

5. Inter-state movement of citizens except for medical reasons or for activities permitted by MHA

6. All schools, colleges, educational/training/coaching institutes, etc.

7. Cinema halls, malls, gynasiums, sports complexes, entertainment parks, bars, etc.

8. Religious, political, social, sports gatherings.

9. Religious congregations are strictly prohibited.

10. Inter-district and intra-district movement of buses

11. Cycle rickshaws and auto rickshaws

12. Taxis and cab aggregators

Covid lockdown: Activities allowed in Red Zones

1. Movement of individuals and vehicles, only for permitted activities. Four wheeler vehicles will have maximum two passengers besides the vehicle driver; for two wheelers, pillion rider is not allowed.

2. Special Economic Zones (SEZs), export-oriented units, industrial estates/townships with access control in urban areas that fall into red zones have been permitted to resume operations.

3. Construction activities in urban areas: Only in situ construction (where workers are available on site and no workers are required to be brought in from outside) and construction of renewable energy projects are permitted.

4. All construction activities are permitted in rural areas.

5. In red zones, manufacturing of IT hardware and the jute industry along with manufacturers of packaging material have been given the go-ahead to operate, provided that safety guidelines are followed.

6. In red areas, all standalone shops (both in urban and rural areas) and shops in residential complexes have been allowed to reopen for business.

7. E-commerce activities are allowed limited to essential goods.

8. Private offices in red zones will be allowed to operate with 33 per cent of their strength.

9. Government offices in red zones will be allowed to function with senior officers of the Deputy Secretary level and above at full strength, with the remaining staff attending up to 33 per cent as per requirement.

10. Even in red zones, defense and security services, health and family welfare, police, prisons, home guards, civil defence, fire and emergency services, disaster management and related services, Informatics Centre (NIC), customs, Food Corporation of India (FCI), Cadet Corps (NCC), Nehru Yuvak Kendra (NYK) and Municipal services have been allowed to function with no restrictions.



All industrial and construction activities in rural areas that fall in red zones have been allowed. These include MNREGA works, food-processing units and brick kilns.

11. In red zones, all agriculture and animal husbandry (including inland and marine fisheries) activities, inclusive of their supply chain, will be able to function.

12. All health services, including AYUSH, have been permitted to operate in red zones.

13. Banks, NBFCs, insurance and capital market activities along with credit co-operative societies will function in red zones.

14. Homes for children, senior citizens and widows (including Anganwadis) have been allowed to function.

15. Apart from courier/postal services, public utility offices (including internet) will remain open in red zones.

16. Print and electronic media, IT and IT-enabled services, data and call centres, cold storage and warehousing services, private security and facility management services, and services provided by self-employed persons.





Coronavirus lockdown 3.0: Here's the full list of districts under Red Zone (state-wise)

The list is dynamic. The Centre will be revised on a weekly basis or earlier and communicated to states.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

South Andamans

Andhra Pradesh: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Kurnool, Guntur, Krishna, Chittoor, Spsr Nellore

Bihar: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Munger, Patna, Rohtas, Buxar, Gaya

Chandigarh: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Raipur

Delhi: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

South East Delhi, Central Delhi, North Delhi, South Delhi, North East Delhi, West Delhi, Shahdara, East Delhi, New Delhi, North West, Delhi, South West Delhi

Gujarat: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Anand, Banas Kantha, Panchmahal, Bhavnagar, Gandhinagar, Aravalli

Haryana: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Sonipat, Faridabad

Jammu and Kashmir: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Bandipora, Shopian, Anantnag, Srinagar

Jharkhand: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Ranchi

Karnataka: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Bengaluru Urban (Bangalore City), Mysuru (Mysore), Bengaluru Rural

Kerala: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Kannur, Kottayam

Madhya Pradesh: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Dhar, Barwani, East Nimar, Dewas, Gwalior

Maharashtra: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Nashik, Palghar, Nagpur, Solapur, Yavatmal, Aurangabad, Satara, Dhule, Akola, Jalgaon, Mumbai Suburban

Odisha: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Jaiapur, Bhadrak, Baleshwar

Punjab: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Jalandhar, Patiala, Ludhiana

Rajasthan: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Ajmer, Bharatpur, Nagaur, Banswara, Jhalawar

Tamil Nadu: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Chennai, Madurai, Namakkal, Thanjavur (Tanjore), Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur (Tiruvallur), Tiruppur, Ranipet, Virudhunagar, Thiruvarur, (Tiruvarur), Vellore, Kanchipuram

Telangana: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Hyderabad, Suryapet, Ranga Reddy, Medchal Malkajgiri, Vikarabad, Warangal Urban

Uttar Pradesh: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Agra, Lucknow, Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Moradabad, Firozabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida and Greater Noida), Bulandshahr, Meerut, Raebareli, Varanasi (Banaras), Bijnor, Amroha, Sant Kabir Nagar, Aligarh, Muzaffarnagar, Rampur, Mathura, Bareilly

Uttarkhand: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Haridwar

West Bengal: District-wise coronavirus Red Zone

Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, West Medinipur (Paschim Medinipur), Medinipur East (Purba Medinipur), Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Malda



