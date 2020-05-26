JUST IN
Locusts put 10 UP districts on high alert; may hit summer moong crop in MP

Business Standard

Acting on its own, SC takes note of migrants workers' misery in lockdown

The top court listed the matter for May 28 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it on the issues

BS Web Team 

Vasai: Migrants from Uttar Pradesh leave from Suncity due to no train facility to their native places following only one train was going to Odisha, during the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. (PTI Photo)
The Supreme Court Tuesday took a suo moto cognizance of the problems of migrant workers who were stranded in states and cities when the country was locked down to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah issued notice to the Centre, states and Union Territories and sought their replies by May 28 on the steps taken to redeem the situation.

The top court listed the matter for May 28 and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to assist it on the issue.

The coronavirus lockdown has triggered a massive movement of migrants across the country, who are eager to return to their native places. The migrants have been making long journeys on foot amid state and Centre claiming to provide transport facilities.

Meanwhile, Piyush Goyal on Monday informed that Railways has successfully operated over 3,000 Shramik special trains to send migrant workers stranded in different parts of the country to their home states. The Railways Minister urged the states to cooperate with his Ministry to help the workers.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Railways said that nearly 60 per cent trains originated from Gujarat, Maharashtra, and Punjab and are majorly destined for Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. The Shramik special trains were operationalised after a directive by the Ministry of Home Affairs allowing the movement of migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students, and other persons stranded at different places amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown.
First Published: Tue, May 26 2020. 18:31 IST

