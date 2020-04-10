Lockdown should continue, prediction for coronavirus frightening: Punjab CM

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Friday said the ongoing nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of should continue, while noting that the predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

He said a decision on whether Punjab will extend the lockdown will be taken at a meeting of the state cabinet later this evening.

Addressing a press conference through video conference, Singh said Punjab will allow district-wise relief from lockdown only to let farmers harvest Rabi crop.





ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: Takes 5-6 weeks to flatten virus curve, says govt

He said the state was expecting a bumper crop of 18.5 million tonnes of wheat and is making arrangements for harvest of the crop.



In the fight against #Covid19, I would again like to thank all Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Sanitation Workers, Police, Patwaris, Asha & Anganwadi Workers, Food & Supplies staff and full team under DCs for all the hard work. We all owe it to you & you have all our support. pic.twitter.com/afDLKRlyWu — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) April 10, 2020

He said predictions by health experts about the spread of the pandemic are "horrendous and frightening".

"Prediction by experts about spread of the virus are horrendous and frightening," he said, adding that the government is preparing itself and gearing up for such a situation.





To a question, chief minister admitted that there has been some community transmission of the virus in Punjab as there are 27 positive cases from among the Tablighi Jamat congregation attendees in Nizamuddin in Delhi.

Quoting a PGIMER study, he said the virus is likely to touch its peak by mid-september and may likely to affect 58 per cent of India's population and 87 per cent of Punjab's and other states' population.





ALSO READ: EPFO settles 137,000 withdrawal claims to ease Covid-19 lockdown woes

"....Covid-19 epidemic in India is estimated to reach its peak in mid-September 2020 at a point where 58 per cent of population has been infected," he said quoting the projections made by the Department of Community Medicine in PGIMER in Chandigarh.

Quoting another figure from the projections by PGI, he said the virus can infect up to 87 per cent of population of Punjab and other states.

He said, "The only good thing about is that the drugs supply line has been broken".