Lok Sabha passes bill to set up National Forensic Sciences University

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy moved the bill for consideration and passage

A bill to establish a National Forensic Sciences University by upgrading the Gujarat Forensic Sciences University was passed by LoK Sabha on Sunday without a debate.

The National Forensic Sciences University Bill was introduced in the House in March during the last session. When it came up for passage, it was passed without a debate.

Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy moved the bill for consideration and passage.

The proposed university would facilitate and promote studies and research and help achieve excellence in the field of forensic science in conjunction with applied behavioural science studies, law, criminology and other allied areas.

The university will grant degrees and other academic distinctions and will be open to all persons irrespective of gender, race, caste, creed, disability, domicile, ethnicity, social or economic background.
