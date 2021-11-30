Bank officers' union launches nationwide movement against privatisation

-
ALSO READ
Bank officers' union proposes guards for unmanned ATMs to check frauds
Why's govt keen on keeping 26% stake in PSBs it wants to privatise
Privatisation buzz lifts Indian Overseas Bank, Central Bank stocks by 20%
Repeal of farm laws: A setback or a step in the right direction?
PSU insurers employees go on strike to protest proposed privatisation
-
Bank officers' union on Tuesday launched nationwide movement against proposed privatisation of stat-owned lenders.
'Bank Bachao Desh Bachao Rally' was held at New Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Tuesday attended by officers and other stakeholders from various parts of the country, the All India Bank Officers' Confederation (AIBOC) said in a statement.
Addressing the rally, AIBOC General Secretary Soumya Datta appealed to the government to withdraw the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which has been listed for introduction and passing in the winter session of Parliament.
"In case the government tables and passes the bill paving the way for the privatisation of the public sector banks, the bank officers will unite all the stakeholders of the banking sector and launch a nationwide agitation," he said, urging the bankers to draw inspiration from the farmers movement.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman while presenting Budget 2021-22 earlier this year had announced the privatisation of public sector banks (PSBs) as part of disinvestment drive to garner Rs 1.75 lakh crore.
The Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2021, to be introduced during the session is expected to bring down the minimum government holding in the PSBs from 51 per cent to 26 per cent.
In the last concluded session, Parliament passed a bill to allow privatisation of state-run general insurance companies.
The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021, removed the requirement of the central government to hold at least 51 per cent of the equity capital in a specified insurer.
The Act, which came into force in 1972, provided for the acquisition and transfer of shares of Indian insurance companies and undertakings of other existing insurers in order to serve better the needs of the economy by securing the development of general insurance business.
Government think-tank NITI Aayog has already suggested two banks and one insurance company to Core Group of Secretaries on Disinvestment for privatisation.
According to sources, Central Bank of India and Indian Overseas Bank are likely candidates for the privatisation.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU