JUST IN
Anyone casting evil eye on India is now given befitting reply: Rajnath
Udaipur railway explosion: Police doubt Asarwa-Udaipur Express sabotage
Android-based ticketing system enables real-time monitoring of UP buses
Study suggests special incentives for small farmers for stubble management
India Army Chief General Manoj Pande embarks on 4-day visit to France
Indian Army's 'Dil Maange More' short film festival begins in Udhampur
Fantasy sports offered by Dream11 are games of skill, not chance: SC
3 killed, 4 injured in road accident near Ludhiana in Punjab: Police
Customs seizes 61 Kg gold worth Rs 32 crore at Mumbai airport; 7 held
Station House Officer taken into custody over rape complaint in Kerala
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Android-based ticketing system enables real-time monitoring of UP buses
Anyone casting evil eye on India is now given befitting reply: Rajnath
Business Standard

Udaipur railway explosion: Police doubt Asarwa-Udaipur Express sabotage

An explosion occurred on a railway track hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was supposed to pass

Topics
rajasthan | Udaipur  | Railways

Press Trust of India  |  Udaipur 

Image for representation purpose only
Image for representation purpose only

An explosion occurred on a railway track here on Sunday, hours before the recently inaugurated Asarwa-Udaipur Express train from Ahmedabad was supposed to pass. The police said they were investigating all angles, including sabotage.

Officials said mining explosives were used to damage the tracks on Odha bridge near Kewda Ki Naal, which comes under the Jawar Mines police station of Udaipur.

"Local people informed us about the explosion in the morning. We have found some explosives on the track and efforts are being made to identify those responsible," local SHO Anil Kumar Vishnoi said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the incident was worrying and ordered Director General of Police Umesh Mishra to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off the inaugural run of the Asarwa-Udaipur Express from the Asarwa railway station in Ahmedabad on October 31.

Following the explosion, the train was halted at the Dungarpur station, a railway spokesperson said.

Udaipur Superintendent of Police Vikas Sharma said all angles, including sabotage, were being probed and the work to restore the tracks was underway.

Police and railway officials are at the spot and conducting an investigation, the SHO said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on rajasthan

First Published: Sun, November 13 2022. 20:13 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU