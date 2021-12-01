Low-pressure area in Arabian sea brings unseasonal rains in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Low pressure area over south Andaman Sea, heavy rainfall likely in Odisha
Crop sowing lags in India on scanty rains, raises concerns over yields
Andhra, Tamil Nadu, Kerala received over 100% rains in November: IMD
Low pressure area over Bay of Bengal to turn into depression: IMD
No heat wave conditions likely in next five days, says met department
-
Mumbai, its satellite cities, and north Maharashtra received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, the Met department said.
Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in Maharashtra. However, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the east central Arabian Sea. Due to this, scattered to widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north central Maharashtra and north Konkan on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.
The wet spell is likely to continue over parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra on December 2, it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU