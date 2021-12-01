Low-pressure area in Arabian sea brings unseasonal rains in Maharashtra

Mumbai, its satellite cities, and north received rains on Wednesday, owing to a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea, the Met department said.

Rain in November-December is not a usual feature in However, a cyclonic circulation lies over the southeast and the east central Due to this, scattered to widespread rain with heavy to very heavy precipitation is likely over Gujarat, north central and north Konkan on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The wet spell is likely to continue over parts of Gujarat and Maharashtra on December 2, it said.

