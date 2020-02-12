LPG cylinder prices hiked sharply from today, to cost Rs 858.5 in Delhi

-
The price of non-subsidised liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were hiked by Rs 144.50 on Wednesday, the sixth hike in as many months.
State-run oil marketing companies hiked the price of non-subsidised LPG cylinders across metro cities.
A 14.2 kg non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost Rs 858.50 in the national capital.
In Kolkata, the LPG cylinder price is now at Rs 896.00, up by Rs 149. The price in Mumbai is at Rs 829.50, up by Rs 145. In Chennai, the price is at Rs 881.00, an increase of Rs 147.
The last revision in the LPG cylinder prices was done on January 1, 2020.
Fuel retailers revise the prices of LPG cylinders every month. Fuel retailers sell LPG cylinders at the market price but the government subsidises 12 cylinders per household per year by providing direct subsidy.
