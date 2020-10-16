LS speaker replaces chairmen of two panels with their party colleagues

-
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday nominated BSP MP Ritesh Pandey as chairperson of a parliamentary panel, replacing his party colleague Shyam Singh Yadav.
Similarly, the speaker nominated YSR Congress MP Vallabhaneni Balashowry as chairperson of parliamentary panel on the subordinate legislation in place of his party colleague Raghu Ramakrishna Raju.
Raju had fallen out with the top brass of the party after raising issues which were not in line with the party's views.
Ritesh Pandey will be the chairperson of the parliamentary standing committee on papers laid on the table.
Besides them, chairmen of other panels have not been changed.
Vinod Sonkar, Virendra Kumar, Sunil Kumar Singh and Rajendra Agrawal will continue to chair their respective parliamentary standing committee on ethics, petitions, privileges and government assurances.
Congress MP Ravneet Singh will continue to chair the parliamentary standing committee on absence of members from the sittings of the house.
