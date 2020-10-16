AITUC condemns govt decision to divest NMDC's Nagarnar Steel Plant

-
ALSO READ
Chhattisgarh CM urges PM to reconsider Nagarnar steel plant privatisation
NMDC board okays demerger of three-mn-tonne Chhattisgarh steel plant
CCEA gives in-principle nod to demerger, strategic disinvestment of NSP
NMDC hikes iron ore rates by Rs 300 to Rs 2,950 a tonne effective today
NMDC Nagarnar steel plant faces delays in commissioning due to Covid-19
-
The All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) on Friday condemned the Centre's decision to demerge and divest the under-construction Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) of state-owned NMDC.
The trade union in a statement said that NMDC had acquired 1,980 acres of tribal land in Bastar district of Chhattisgarh and the people were hopeful of employment in a public sector establishment.
However, the government has decided to demerge NSP from NMDC and then to completely "sell" it by September, 2021.
"The government is cheating the tribals and local people of their land by first acquiring it allegedly for a PSU and promise of employment in a public sector establishment, and now handing it over to their cronies," AITUC said.
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) on Wednesday gave its in-principle approval to the demerger of Nagarnar Steel Plant (NSP) from NMDC and strategic disinvestment of the demerged company by selling entire government stake to a strategic buyer.
The CCEA has taken note that the process of demerger and disinvestment will be initiated in parallel and disinvestment of the demerged company (NSP) is expected to be completed by September 2021.
NSP is a 3 million tonne per annum (mtpa) integrated steel plant being set up by NMDC in Nagarnar over an area of 1,980 acres at a revised estimated cost of Rs 23,140 crore.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU