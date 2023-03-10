Lung cancer patient who died recently in Haryana, had tested H3N2 in Jan

-
ALSO READ
H3N2 influenza: Symptoms, spread, prevention, what do experts say?
11% of Covid cases that needed hospitalisations had lung scarring: Study
H3N2 spreads like Covid; masks necessary at crowded places: Ex AIIMS chief
H3N2 cases likely to decline by March-end; two deaths reported so far: Govt
IMA advises against antibiotic use amid rising H3N2 flu cases in India
-
A 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January, a health department official said on Friday.
"As per preliminary information, patient, 56-year-old male, resident of Jind district, died on 08-02-23 at home, was a lung cancer patient. He had tested positive for H3N2 virus in January at PGIMS hospital in Rohtak," the official said.
The official said the patient had tested positive for the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus on January 17.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 17:27 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU