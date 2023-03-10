JUST IN
Lung cancer patient who died recently in Haryana, had tested H3N2 in Jan

A 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January, a health department official said on Friday

Press Trust of India  |  Chandigarh 

(Photo: iStock)

A 56-year-old man from Haryana, a lung cancer patient who died recently, had tested positive for the H3N2 virus in January, a health department official said on Friday.

"As per preliminary information, patient, 56-year-old male, resident of Jind district, died on 08-02-23 at home, was a lung cancer patient. He had tested positive for H3N2 virus in January at PGIMS hospital in Rohtak," the official said.

The official said the patient had tested positive for the Influenza A subtype H3N2 virus on January 17.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, March 10 2023. 17:27 IST

