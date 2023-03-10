H3N2 cases likely to decline by March-end; two deaths reported so far: Govt

The on Friday said that the cases of H3N2 influenza are expected to decline by the end of March, even as two deaths due to the infection were reported in Karnataka and Haryana.

NITI Aayog will be holding an inter-ministerial meeting on Saturday to review the Influenza situation in the States. The government think tank is expected to come up with ways to support the states in terms of public health measures, management guidelines and protocols to manage the increasing seasonal Influenza cases.

According to the latest data available on Integrated Health Information Platform, a total of 3,038 laboratory confirmed cases of various subtypes of Influenza including H3N2 have been reported till March 9 by the States.

numbers show that Influenza H3N2 has been the predominant subtype among the samples testing positive for influenza, since the beginning of this year.

Seasonal influenza is an acute respiratory infection caused by influenza viruses which circulate in all parts of the world, and the cases are seen to increase during certain months globally. said every year India witnesses two peaks of seasonal influenza--one from January to March, another in the post monsoon season.

Government data also shows that in January, a total of 397,814 cases of acute respiratory illness or influenza-like Illness were reported from the country. This increased to 436,523 in February.

The health ministry said in a statement that state surveillance officers were fully geared to meet this public health challenge. “The Ministry is also tracking and keeping a close watch on morbidity and mortality due to the H3N2 subtype of the seasonal Influenza. Young children and old age persons with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable groups in the context of seasonal influenza,” the health ministry said.

The health ministry has also made Oseltamivir, the drug recommended by WHO, available through the public health system free of cost and allowed its sale or wider accessibility and availability.