M Srinivas appointed Director of AIIMS-Delhi as Dr Randeep Guleria retires

Covid-19 infection increases risk of long-term brain problems: Study
Business Standard

Topics
AIIMS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The order, dated September 9, stated the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the appointment of Dr. Srinivas to the post of Director, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

M Srinivas, Dean of ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad, has been appointed as the Director of AIIMS-Delhi, according to an order issued by the Department of Personnel and Training.

The appointment is "for a period of five years w.e.f the date of assumption of charge of the post, or till attaining the age of 65 years, or until further orders, whichever is the earliest."

"Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr Randeep Guleria as Director AIIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. March 25, 2022 for six months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier," it stated further.

Dr Guleria's second extended tenure as the Director of AIIMS-Delhi is scheduled to end on September 23.

Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS-Delhi before he joined ESIC Hospital and Medical College in Hyderabad in 2016.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, September 23 2022. 16:32 IST

`
