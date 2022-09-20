Delhi records minimum temperature of 24.6 deg C, light rain likely

-
The minimum temperature in Delhi on Tuesday settled at 24.6 degrees Celsius and the weather office has forecast cloudy skies with light rain or drizzle later in the day.
The relative humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 93 per cent, as per data shared by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
From 8:30 am on Monday to 8:30 am on Tuesday, the city received 6.5 mm of rainfall.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast generally cloudy skies with light rain later in the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle around 33 degrees Celsius.
The minimum and maximum temperatures on Wednesday are likely to settle at 24 degrees Celsius and 32 degrees Celsius respectively, according to the IMD forecast.
Delhi's air quality index (AQI) was recorded in the 'moderate' (158) category around 9:15 am, Central Pollution Control Board data showed.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor', and 401 and 500 'severe'.
First Published: Tue, September 20 2022. 11:23 IST