Madhya Pradesh sees 6,516 new coronavirus cases and nine deaths

The COVID-19 tally in rose to 9,95,049 on Friday after detection of 6,516 new cases, down from 7,430 a day ago, while the death toll increased to 10,648 after nine more patients succumbed to the infection in the state, a health department official said.

The daily positivity rate, or cases detected per 100 tests, reduced to 8.2 per cent from 9.2 on Thursday, he said. The recovery count stood at 9,33,382 after 8,451 people were discharged during the day, he said. The state is now left with an active tally of 51,019, the official said. Bhopal and Indore, the two worst coronavirus-hit cities of Madhya Pradesh, registered 1,288 and 892 cases, respectively, during the past 24 hours, he said. With 79,016 swab samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,62,38,286, the official said. A government release said 11,04,67,580 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 89,165 on Friday. figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 9,95,049, new cases 6,516, death toll 10,648, recoveries 9,33,382, active cases 51,019, number of tests 2,62,38,286.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)